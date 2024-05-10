China voices strong dissatisfaction, opposition to U.S. military aid package
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the United States' passing of a military aid package containing multiple negative clauses related to China, said a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Friday.
The package disregards the principles of market economy and fair competition, suppresses companies from other countries under the pretext of "national security," and is a typical act of unilateralism and bullying, said the spokesperson.
It also threatens to impose unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction over normal economic and trade exchanges between China and other countries, which is blatant economic coercion, according to the spokesperson.
"The U.S. side should respect China's concerns and legitimate rights and interests, and restrain from implementing negative clauses concerning China," the spokesperson said, adding that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
