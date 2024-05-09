China promotes basic education cooperation between Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Education authorities of Beijing and Tianjin municipalities as well north China's Hebei Province on Thursday jointly released a series of measures to promote the sharing of elementary education resources within Beijing, Tianjin and Xiong'an New Area.

The measures included cooperation schemes between 10 kindergartens in Beijing and 10 counterparts in Xiong'an, and saw three schools in Tianjin sign cooperation agreements with three in Xiong'an.

Before these new initiatives, Beijing had supported the new area in building a kindergarten, a primary school and a secondary school, which started recruitment last September.

The sharing of quality education resources will further facilitate the high-quality development of the elementary education in Xiong'an, according to the public service bureau of the new area.

