China launches crackdown on foul plays in student enrollment

Xinhua) 15:17, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Education (MOE) has launched a nationwide campaign to address violations of primary and junior high school enrollment.

The campaign aims to fully strengthen the management of the enrollment of students across the nine years of compulsory education, and improve the long-acting mechanism of fair enrollment, according to a circular unveiled by the MOE on Thursday.

Such foul acts include receiving money related to enrollments, recruiting students via wrongful means such as offering high rewards, fabricating promotional materials and verbal agreements, and setting up "key classes" to admit more top students.

The circular urged local education administrations to overhaul their current primary school and junior high school enrollment policies and measures, and rectify or abolish any that go against the country's relevant policies.

It also asked the education authorities to make students' enrollment more transparent and convenient to ease the burden on the people.

