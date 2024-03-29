China launches publication and education campaign to commemorate martyrs

Xinhua) 08:35, March 29, 2024

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China has begun a publication and education campaign to commemorate its martyrs and carry forward their spirit in the weeks surrounding Tomb-Sweeping Day, or Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year.

A circular detailing arrangements for the campaign has been issued by China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Cyberspace Administration of China and other eight authorities.

Related events are scheduled to take place from late March until mid-May, according to the circular.

A virtual tomb-sweeping platform has been launched and can be accessed through the official website of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and at chinamartyrs.gov.cn.

The campaign will also include offline events in various forms, such as activities the public can take part in to commemorate China's martyrs and learn their stories, and organized visits to martyrs' families, providing support for those facing difficulties.

