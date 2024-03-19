China files over 1,000 new undergraduate education programs in 2023

Xinhua) 14:45, March 19, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Regular higher education institutions in China filed for a record of 1,456 new undergraduate education programs that focus on fields such as culture, health, science and technology in 2023, according to the Ministry of Education.

A total of 217 new undergraduate education programs have been approved over the past year, the ministry said on Tuesday.

This move is part of China's efforts to support higher education institutions in establishing programs that meet the country's strategic needs and serve regional development, the ministry said.

This batch of filed, approved and amended programs will be open for undergraduate admission this year.

