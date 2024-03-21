China launches online platform to combat education sector rumors

Xinhua) 15:44, March 21, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education on Thursday announced the launch of a national online platform dedicated to debunking rumors within the education sector, an initiative aiming to foster a cleaner online environment within the educational sphere.

The platform, accessible at http://jypy.jyb.cn, is specifically designed to swiftly debunk and expose various rumors related to education. It will serve as an authoritative resource for identifying, verifying, and dispelling misinformation in the sector, as stated by the ministry in an official release.

Among various sections on the platform is a debunking ranking section, which will highlight select debunked education-related rumors on a monthly and yearly basis through images or short videos.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)