China to build pilot zones for special needs education reform

April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China will build a batch of pilot zones across the country with the aim of reforming the special needs education sector, as well as developing the sector in a more effective way to realize high-quality development.

According to a circular published on the Ministry of Education's website, the reform program will explore ways of building a coordinated and cohesive special needs education system that covers all stages of schooling from preschool to senior middle school and above.

The reform will also enhance the financial guarantee for such education with improved fiscal allocation and allowance policies, the document said.

Also, the pilot zones are expected to provide free basic education for all students living with disabilities, as well as the staffing and treatment of relevant teachers will be improved, the circular said.

In addition, the circular noted that the reform will expand special needs education service to cover more students, with a focus on building special schools for autistic children. Research and relevant pilot programs will be carried out regarding the education for children with autism, multiple disabilities or learning disorders.

Efforts will also be made to improve the quality of relevant education and strengthen the building of digital resources in this regard.

Education authorities at county or city levels are welcome to apply to join the program.

