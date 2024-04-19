China urges universities to add majors that meet social needs
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has issued a circular urging universities across the country to plan ahead to add majors that meet social needs, in a bid to further improve the undergraduate program setup.
The circular states that universities should plan ahead to add majors based on economic and social development needs, urgent regional demands, and their own educational positioning and conditions.
The circular emphasizes that universities should conduct research on the necessity and feasibility of the new majors to be added, optimize the allocation of teaching staff and resources, formulate sound talent training plans, and accept social supervision.
Educational authorities at the provincial level are required to guide universities to increase majors related to strategic emerging industries and those urgently needed for regional development, while phasing out majors that do not align with economic and social development needs.
