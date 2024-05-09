China opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies over Russia

Xinhua) 20:05, May 09, 2024

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China strongly opposes the recent U.S. sanctions applied to 20 Chinese companies for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial and energy development, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

China always opposes unilateral sanctions that lack the basis of international law and the authorization of the United Nations Security Council, the ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a briefing.

It is "a typical act of bullying and economic coercion" that the U.S. side has imposed sanctions on Chinese firms for so-called Russian involvement while at the same time maintaining trade with Moscow in Washington's own interests, he said.

The U.S. side should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, He said, adding that China will take necessary measures to unswervingly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

