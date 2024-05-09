Xi says China-Hungary relationship is now at its best in history

Xinhua) 18:49, May 09, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The China-Hungary relationship is now at its best in history, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.

The traditional friendship has taken deep roots in the hearts of the people, and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes, Xi said when meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)