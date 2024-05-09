Home>>
Xi says China-Hungary relationship is now at its best in history
(Xinhua) 18:49, May 09, 2024
BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The China-Hungary relationship is now at its best in history, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.
The traditional friendship has taken deep roots in the hearts of the people, and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes, Xi said when meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.