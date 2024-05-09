China's railway investment up 10.5 pct in first 4 months

Xinhua) 13:43, May 09, 2024

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's railway investment has picked up pace since the beginning of this year, data from the country's railway operator showed Thursday.

During the January-April period, fixed-asset investment in the country's railway sector reached 184.9 billion yuan (about 26 billion U.S. dollars), marking a 10.5 percent increase from the same period a year ago, according to China State Railway Group.

The growth rate was higher than the 9.9 percent expansion in the first quarter of 2024.

With the high-quality and efficient manner of building railways, the country is expediting the construction of a modern rail infrastructure system, the company said.

Latest progress in the railway construction include the operation of a new high-speed railway connecting Chizhou and Huangshan in east China's Anhui Province, which will help promote local tourism. Multiple projects under construction across the country also made headway steadily last month.

