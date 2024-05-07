Xi calls for making China, Europe each other's key partners for business cooperation

Xinhua) 09:03, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday that China and Europe should turn themselves into each other's key partners for business cooperation, priority partners for cooperation in science and technology, and trustworthy partners for cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

China hopes that Europe will work together with China to increase understanding through dialogue, resolve differences through cooperation, and defuse risks with enhanced mutual trust, Xi said during the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of China-France Business Council.

