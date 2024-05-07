Home>>
Xi calls for making China, Europe each other's key partners for business cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:03, May 07, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday that China and Europe should turn themselves into each other's key partners for business cooperation, priority partners for cooperation in science and technology, and trustworthy partners for cooperation in industrial and supply chains.
China hopes that Europe will work together with China to increase understanding through dialogue, resolve differences through cooperation, and defuse risks with enhanced mutual trust, Xi said during the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of China-France Business Council.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi elaborates on China's position on Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Ukraine crisis
- Beijing, Paris to forge stronger ties
- China, France should uphold independence, jointly fend off "new Cold War" or bloc confrontation: Xi
- Xi attends closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of China-France Business Council with Macron
- Full text of Xi's speech at the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of the China-France Business Council
- Xi, Macron jointly meet the press
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.