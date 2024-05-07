China, France condemn all violations of int'l humanitarian law

Xinhua) 09:01, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China and France condemn all violations of international humanitarian law, including all acts of terrorist violence and indiscriminate attacks against civilians, the two countries said Monday in a joint statement.

The statement was released during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France, where Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged in-depth views on the situation in the Middle East.

