China, France call for opening of necessary passages, border crossings for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Xinhua) 08:59, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The two heads of state of China and France call for effective opening of all necessary passages and border crossings for the speedy, safe, sustainable and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, the two countries said Monday in a joint statement.

The statement was released during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France, where Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged in-depth views on the situation in the Middle East.

