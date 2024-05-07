China, France oppose Israeli operation in Rafah

Xinhua) 08:53, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The heads of state of China and France oppose Israeli operation in Rafah, which will lead to a greater humanitarian disaster, the two countries said in a joint statement released on Monday.

The two heads of state also oppose the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, said the statement released during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France, where Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged in-depth views on the situation in the Middle East.

