Xi says there is no such thing as "China's overcapacity"

Xinhua) 20:57, May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Whether viewed from the perspective of comparative advantage or global market demand, there is no such thing as "China's overcapacity problem," Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

China's new energy industry has made real progress in open competition and represents advanced production capacity, Xi noted, adding that it not only increases global supply and alleviates the pressure of global inflation, but also contributes significantly to global climate response and green transition.

China-EU cooperation is in essence complementary and mutually beneficial, and the two sides have extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation in green and digital transition, he said.

Xi urged the two sides to properly address economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and accommodate each other's legitimate concerns.

