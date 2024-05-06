China's Xizang reports robust May Day holiday tourism

LHASA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region received over 1.34 million tourist visits during the five-day May Day holiday, which ended on Sunday, with that figure up 15.46 percent year on year, local authorities said on Monday.

The region raked in a total tourism revenue of 975 million yuan (about 137 million U.S. dollars), a yearly increase of 14.98 percent, according to Xizang's culture and tourism department.

Data from Ctrip, a leading travel platform in China, shows that flight bookings to Xizang increased 7 percent year on year during the holiday, and hotel orders in the region rose 4 percent. The most popular tourist attractions during the period were the Potala Palace, the Jokhang Temple, the Mount Qomolangma scenic area, and the Basum and Nam lakes.

