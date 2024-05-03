China Tourism Day activities kick off

Xinhua) 09:19, May 03, 2024

Tourists watch a folk performance at Nanchuan ancient street in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Events marking May 19 China Tourism Day kicked off on May 1 with the theme of "Explore China, Enjoy a happy life," the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has said.

May 19 this year will be the 14th China Tourism Day. As planned, a series of activities will be held throughout this month, including themed daily, weekly, and monthly activities. On May 19, each provincial region will select a city as the main venue, carry out various promotional activities focusing on the theme of 2024, and introduce various cultural and tourism benefits for the public.

Six major cities will be selected to host cultural and tourism events during the themed weekly activities. In a relay format, these cities will sequentially organize countdown activities with the themes of "Eat, Stay, Travel, Shop, and Entertain," the ministry said.

During the themed monthly activities, there will be concentrated efforts to organize cultural and tourism benefits for the public, as well as carry out promotional activities for tourism.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liu Ning)