China launches initiative to promote cultural, tourism consumption

Xinhua) 13:58, April 23, 2024

GUANGZHOU, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Culture and Tourism in China launched a national initiative on Tuesday in Zhuhai, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, to promote cultural and tourism consumption.

The initiative, which is scheduled to run from April 2024 to February 2025, will include various promotional activities tailored for the May Day holidays, summer vacations, National Day holidays, and the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year.

Collaborating closely with local authorities, the ministry will organize themed events to introduce unique cultural and tourism activities, innovative consumption opportunities, and consumer-friendly measures. This concerted effort aims to ensure that both businesses and the general public reap benefits from this initiative.

