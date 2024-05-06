Xinjiang tourism revenue up nearly 34 pct during May Day holiday

URUMQI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A variety of travel programs rolled out by China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region boosted both visitor numbers and revenue during the just-concluded May Day holiday.

Statistics from the regional culture and tourism department showed that during the five-day holiday, the northwestern region received about 8.56 million domestic tourists, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Tourism revenue generated during the five days totaled nearly 8.1 billion yuan (about 1.14 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 33.87 percent.

Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts varied and unique natural landscapes, and rich historical and cultural tourism resources.

China has increased air routes and implemented visa exemptions with countries such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. During the May Day holiday, Xinjiang saw a surge in cross-border tourist flows.

Amir, a tourist from Tajikistan who flew to Urumqi, capital city of Xinjiang, during the holiday, said he was amazed by the delicious Xinjiang cuisine. "Xinjiang-style noodles, liangfen (cold bean jelly noodles), and liangpi (cold noodles), I like them all."

At the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center, the first cross-border cooperation zone established between China and other countries, various cultural and tourism events, including dance dramas and music festivals, were held during the May Day holiday to attract numerous domestic and foreign tourists.

In Urumqi, among the various cultural and tourism activities, events related to horses, such as equestrian performances and equestrian etiquette, became highlights that stimulated the consumer market.

During the five-day holiday, tourism revenue in the region's capital city increased to 3.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 34.86 percent.

Ancient city tourism in Xinjiang was also a popular choice among tourists.

Jing Jilin, from northeastern Liaoning Province, visited Kuqa City, once an important transportation hub along the ancient Silk Road.

"Touring Kuqa feels really different. The rich history and culture, along with the unique local architectural style, are unforgettable. I'm looking forward to coming again next time," Jing said.

In 2023, Xinjiang received a record number of 265 million visitors, marking a 117 percent year-on-year growth. Its tourism revenue totaled 296.7 billion yuan, up 227 percent.

