Scientists develop heat-resistant aluminum alloys for aerospace applications

TIANJIN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese scientists has developed a novel high-strength aluminum alloy that remains operational even at staggering 500 degrees Celsius.

This advancement has extended the service temperature range of aluminum alloys from 350 to over 400 degrees Celsius, addressing a long-standing engineering challenge.

The demands of the aerospace industry have set higher standards for the thermal resistance of lightweight metal materials.

Although aluminum alloys are favored for their low density, superior strength and robust corrosion resistance, their relatively low heat-resistance posed a considerable challenge, especially within the crucial temperature range of 350 to 500 degrees Celsius, which is pivotal for aerospace applications.

Researchers at Tianjin University synthesized aluminum alloys embedded with highly-dispersive nanoparticles. The nanoparticles have in-situ grown graphene-like coatings, which significantly contribute to a substantial reduction in surface energy.

Thanks to the incorporation of these nanoparticles, the alloys exhibit exceptional creep resistance at elevated temperatures of up to 500 degrees Celsius, according to the study published recently in the journal Nature Materials.

Also, they boast an impressive tensile strength of approximately 200 megapascals at that temperature, about six times higher than ordinary aluminium alloys.

This innovative process is characterized by its simplicity, minimal material costs, and scalability, making it highly valuable for industrial applications, said He Chunnian from Tianjin University, the corresponding author of the paper.

