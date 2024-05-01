All Shenzhou-17 astronauts out of return capsule

Xinhua) 10:12, May 01, 2024

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, touches down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 30, 2024. The three astronauts are all in good health condition, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Xinhua/Bei He)

JIUQUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts of the Shenzhou-17 manned mission -- Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin -- were all out of the return capsule that touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

They are in good physical condition, and the mission is a complete success, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

