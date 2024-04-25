Wuhan Declaration adopted at China-Latin American and Caribbean States Space Cooperation Forum

Xinhua) 11:05, April 25, 2024

WUHAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Wuhan Declaration was adopted Wednesday at the first China-Latin American and Caribbean States Space Cooperation Forum, which is being held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

As one of the highlights of the forum, the declaration aims to promote space cooperation between China and Latin America, and boost space development in Latin American and the Caribbean countries.

The declaration pointed out that China and many countries in Latin America have signed space cooperation documents and carried out cooperation, such as the successful launch of the China-Brazil earth-resource satellite, the Venezuelan communications and remote-sensing satellite, and the Bolivian communication satellite.

According to the declaration, the China-Latin America space cooperation has made space technology serve the economic and social development of China and Latin American and Caribbean countries, and has become an indispensable driving force for South-South cooperation, which is conducive to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Representatives from the China National Space Administration and space agencies of Latin American and Caribbean countries also proposed in the declaration that they will carry out exchanges in space science and technology, and promote the application of satellite communication, navigation and remote-sensing technologies in the fields of environmental protection, meteorology, agriculture, among others.

