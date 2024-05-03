Chang'e-6 International Payloads Workshop held in S China's Hainan
A workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 is held in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2024. Guests invited by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) attended a workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A guest from the European Space Agency (ESA) speaks at a workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2024. Guests invited by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) attended a workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Guests listen to a report at a workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2024. Guests invited by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) attended a workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A guest from France speaks at a workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2024. Guests invited by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) attended a workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
