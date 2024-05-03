Chang'e-6 International Payloads Workshop held in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 15:08, May 03, 2024

A workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 is held in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2024. Guests invited by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) attended a workshop focusing on the international payloads carried by Chang'e-6 here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

