China's bulk commodity price index up in April

Xinhua) 10:32, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The index tracking the development of China's bulk commodity market edged up in April, industry data shows.

The index tracking the country's bulk commodity prices stood at 115.4 last month, up 3 percent month on month, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index went up for two months in a row, indicating that macroeconomic regulation policies have started to drive domestic demand and enterprises' production recovery has accelerated, the federation said.

Among the 50 key types of products monitored by the federation, 21 saw prices rise on a monthly basis, while the prices of 29 decreased last month.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)