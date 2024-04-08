Home>>
China's bulk commodity price index edges up in March
(Xinhua) 08:38, April 08, 2024
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The index tracking the development of China's bulk commodity market edged up in March, industry data showed.
The index tracking the country's bulk commodity prices stood at 112 last month, up 0.6 percent month on month, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
The increase indicates the sound recovery momentum of China's economy, as policies on stabilizing the economy continue to take effect, market confidence resumes and consumption gradually picks up, the federation said.
Among the 50 key types of products monitored by the federation, 23 saw price rise on a monthly basis, while the prices of 27 decreased last month.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Recovery momentum of Chinese economy strengthened
- China's economic powerhouse province vows to develop new quality productive forces
- China's low-altitude economy sees robust growth: report
- Expert sees high potential for economy
- China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.