China approves registration of six commodity options

Xinhua) 16:04, October 14, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved the registration of six commodity options at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

These commodities include polyester staple fiber, soda ash, urea and apple.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will urge the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to get well prepared across the board, ensuring the smooth launch and sound operation of these options, the regulator said in a statement.

