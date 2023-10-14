Home>>
China approves registration of six commodity options
(Xinhua) 16:04, October 14, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved the registration of six commodity options at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.
These commodities include polyester staple fiber, soda ash, urea and apple.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission will urge the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to get well prepared across the board, ensuring the smooth launch and sound operation of these options, the regulator said in a statement.
