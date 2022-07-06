China's June bulk commodity market expands to five-month high
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's bulk commodity market continued to grow in June with stable expansion in supply and stocks, industrial data showed.
The China Bulk Merchandise Index (CBMI), a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, stood at 101.5 percent in June, up 0.2 percentage points compared with May and reaching a five-month high, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
This marked the second consecutive month of CBMI growth after the figure rose above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent in May, pointing to steady economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and inventory expanded in June compared with the previous month, while the sub-index for sales dipped.
