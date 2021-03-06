Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 6, 2021
China's bulk commodity market shows growth expansion

(Xinhua)    13:49, March 06, 2021

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's bulk commodity market reported growth expansion in February compared with the previous month, industrial data showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index, a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, stood above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent at 101.7 percent last month, up 0.6 percentage points, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The sub-index for bulk commodity supply rose to a four-month high of 103.4 percent, while that for inventory stood at 103.7 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from a month earlier.

The sub-index for bulk commodity sales decreased to 99.4 percent.

