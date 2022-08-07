China's bulk commodity growth eases in July

Xinhua) 10:43, August 07, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's bulk commodity market saw slower growth in July compared with the previous month, industrial data showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index, a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, stood above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent at 101.3 percent last month, down 0.2 percentage points from that in June, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and stocks continued to rise, while the sub-index for sales posted a consecutive decline.

In August, the effect of China's pro-growth policies such as increasing infrastructure investment, accelerating the issuance of special-purpose bonds and supporting the real-estate sector will further emerge, boding well for the bulk commodity market, said the CFLP.

