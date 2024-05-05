Xinhua, AFP hold photo exhibition marking 60th anniversary of China-France ties

May 05, 2024

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua and Agence France-Presse (AFP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Fries jointly inaugurate a photo exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations, in Paris, France, May 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

PARIS, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The chiefs of Xinhua News Agency and Agence France-Presse (AFP) jointly inaugurated a photo exhibition in Paris on Saturday, marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations.

The exhibition, co-sponsored by the two news agencies, consists of four parts: the preface, an increasingly mature paradigm of state relations, a bright future for China-France relations in the new era, and the conclusion.

It showcases 60 photos representing the precious moments and stories of the political exchanges, economic cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries over the past six decades.

Xinhua's President Fu Hua said the exhibition showcased the timeline of the friendly exchanges between the two countries over the past 60 years and memorable moments alongside.

People visit a photo exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations, in Paris, France, May 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

It also fully demonstrated the "China-France spirit" featuring independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Fu added.

He expressed hope that the two agencies can take advantage of this opportunity to enhance pragmatic cooperation and continue to contribute proactively to the development of China-France relations.

AFP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Fries said he was honored to co-sponsor the photo exhibition with Xinhua, and AFP stands ready to explore further potential areas of cooperation with Xinhua and increase its coverage of China in various fields.

