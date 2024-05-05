Chinese, French scholars hold cross-cultural talks in Paris

Gao Xiang, president of the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), speaks at a symposium themed "Exchanges and Mutual Learning between the Chinese and French Civilizations: Review and Outlook" in Paris, France, on May 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

PARIS, May 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 scholars from China and France gathered in Paris on Friday for a cross-cultural dialogue at a symposium aiming to deepen exchanges between different civilizations.

The symposium, themed "Exchanges and Mutual Learning between the Chinese and French Civilizations: Review and Outlook" was jointly organized by the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and the Paris-based National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (Inalco).

In his opening speech, CASS President Gao Xiang said that strengthening mutual learning between Chinese and French civilizations and enriching cultural exchanges are intrinsic requirements for the two countries to promote mutual understanding, build a solid foundation of trust, and deepen partnership.

The "clash of civilizations" theory has resurfaced in the current complex international situation, Gao warned. He called on the two countries to further enhance cultural exchanges and mutual learning to establish a paradigm for harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between different civilizations.

China and France, through deepening cooperation and exchanges, and strengthening mutual learning and understanding, will undoubtedly facilitate further implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative which was proposed last year, promote the common progress of different civilizations, enhance the well-being of all mankind, and lay a solid foundation for the sustainable peace and development of the world, Gao said.

Inalco's President Jean-Francois Huchet said France and China have increased academic exchanges in social sciences since the two countries established diplomatic relations 60 years ago. Their research areas have kept expanding to cover languages, cultures, sociology and economics, and bilateral academic cooperation sees immense potential, he added.

Researchers from the two countries held discussions on the practice of cross-cultural exchanges, retrospection and reflection on the mutual enrichment of civilizations, as well as scientific and technological innovation and the future of civilization.

At the opening of the symposium, China Social Sciences Press and the French publishing house You Feng jointly released a series of publications on "Understanding China." On the sidelines of the event was a book exhibition on Chinese-French academic exchanges.

Jean-Francois Huchet, president of the Paris-based National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (Inalco), speaks at a symposium themed "Exchanges and Mutual Learning between the Chinese and French Civilizations: Review and Outlook" in Paris, France, on May 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

