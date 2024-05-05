Home>>
Book of Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization published in French
(Xinhua) 10:43, May 05, 2024
BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping has been published in French by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.
Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book collects a series of important discourses by Xi between November 2012 and October 2023 regarding Chinese modernization.
The book's French version and its English version previously published will together help overseas readers better grasp the theoretical and practical context of Chinese modernization.
The book is also of great significance to enhancing the international community's understanding in joining hands on the path towards modernization.
