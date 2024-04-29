Home>>
China publishes list of intelligent cars compliant with data security requirements, Tesla included
(Xinhua) 13:08, April 29, 2024
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese industrial association has published a list of 76 models of intelligent connected vehicles that meet the country's auto data security requirements, including those from BYD and Tesla.
The list was released after security tests jointly conducted by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.