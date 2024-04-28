Chinese cultural event held in Malta

Xinhua) 15:02, April 28, 2024

People participate in the Chinese Culture Spring Fair at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, Malta, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Tai Chi practitioners perform during a Chinese cultural event held at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, Malta, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Members of the 19th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) perform Tai Chi fan during a Chinese cultural event held at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, Malta, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Members of the 19th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) perform Tai Chi during a Chinese cultural event held at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, Malta, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

