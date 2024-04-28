Chinese cultural event held in Malta
People participate in the Chinese Culture Spring Fair at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, Malta, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
Tai Chi practitioners perform during a Chinese cultural event held at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, Malta, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
Members of the 19th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) perform Tai Chi fan during a Chinese cultural event held at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, Malta, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
Members of the 19th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) perform Tai Chi during a Chinese cultural event held at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, Malta, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Malta marks World Tai Chi Day to embrace Chinese culture
- Feature: Students in UK wowed by time-honored cultural treasures of China
- Chongren ancient town preserves rich heritage through meticulous restoration
- Feature: Passengers enjoy immersive experience with Chinese calligraphy on China-Laos Railway
- Young vlogger's cosplay of Chinese superheroes sparks netizens' passion for traditional Chinese culture
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.