Bolivia's FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:19, April 26, 2024
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda will visit China from April 28 to 30, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
