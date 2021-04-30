Senior CPC official holds phone conversation with Bolivian party chief

Xinhua) 11:26, April 30, 2021

A plane carrying a second batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm arrives in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba on March 30, 2021 to advance the country's mass immunization campaign against COVID-19. (Photo by Patricia Pinto/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held a phone conversation on Thursday with Evo Morales, chairperson of Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism party and former Bolivian president.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on deepening the relations between the two parties and countries, strengthening anti-COVID-19 cooperation, and jointly opposing external interference.

In the phone call, Song also introduced CPC's achievements and experience over the past 100 years since its founding.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)