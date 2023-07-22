Interview: Cooperation with China benefits both countries and beyond -- Bolivian president

Xinhua) 09:54, July 22, 2023

BRUSSELS, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China has been an important partner for Bolivia, as bilateral cooperation benefits both countries and beyond, said Bolivian President Luis Arce.

"China is a very important partner for us, not only for the commercial and economic side, but also because we have a long story with China. We share many ideas," Arce told Xinhua in a recent interview on the sidelines of a summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Bolivia and China enjoy friendly relations as the two sides support each other on a wide range of issues on many international multilateral occasions, he said. "We share the multilateralist view about the world."

On the Belt and Road cooperation and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Arce said he has high expectations and plans to achieve the goals.

As a developing country, Bolivia is also pursuing greater development with its own economic model, and can take advantage of China's knowledge of development and incorporate it into Bolivia's own model, he said.

The president noted that Bolivia is rich in natural resources while China has advanced technologies. "We can use them to benefit all of the world, especially poor people."

He noted that China's experience in addressing inequality and reducing poverty should be studied. At the same time Bolivia has its own experience that can be shared with China.

Arce said the Bolivian government and the people have been grateful to China for its support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has one of the oldest cultures in the world, he said, the two countries have a lot of things to share about culture, and common opinions about the world.

The president pointed out that the current global system is witnessing great changes as the United States and Europe are facing economic crises and a lot of problems, while nations like the BRICS countries are rising.

Regarding some Western countries' peddling of the rhetoric of "decoupling" or "de-risking" from China, Arce said he doesn't agree with them as those countries want to defend their own interests against the newly rising countries.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)