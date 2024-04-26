Interview: Chinese companies "are more and more innovative," says Hannover Messe organizer

Xinhua) 13:35, April 26, 2024

HANNOVER, Germany, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies "are more and more innovative," the organizer of this year's Hannover Messe told Xinhua, expressing his hope of expanding trade with China in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua during the leading annual industrial trade fair in Germany, Jochen Koeckler, chairman of the Managing Board of the organizer Deutsche Messe AG, said he was "very happy to have many exhibitors from China."

Established in 1947, the Hannover Messe this year runs from Monday to Friday, with Chinese exhibitors accounting for 30 percent of almost 4,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions, second only to Germany.

This year's theme -- "Energizing A Sustainable Industry" -- just reflects the proactive role of Chinese companies in the global innovation arena, according to Koeckler.

He recalled that 20 years ago, Hannover Messe was more of "a trade show only for components" where exhibitors sought buyers, while today, visitors have problems that need exhibitors to solve. "Chinese exhibitors, like all exhibitors, are more and more in solution-orientated topics for automation."

As climate change has worried more in recent years, energy transformation is a key topic of Hannover Messe 2024, where more than 500 exhibitors from the hydrogen and fuel cell industry present energy solution innovations.

An advocate for the transition towards fully renewable energy production, Koeckler noted China's strides in green transformation.

"I visit China every year, and I am really impressed that you have a clear plan to reduce CO2 emission," he said.

During his recent visit, he stayed in Shanghai for a week and was impressed by a noticeable reduction in air pollution and the prevalence of electric vehicles.

"Yes, you see it's less pollution of the air. Then, there I see a very good progress," he said.

China represents a colossal market and Hannover Messe can serve as a pivotal platform for Chinese exhibitors to cultivate partnerships and expand their global reach, Koeckler said.

For eight consecutive years, China has been Germany's largest trading partner, with two-way trade soaring to over 200 billion euros (214 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023.

"From our point of view, we would love it that the Chinese participation would enlarge in the size of the booths and then that we have this global marketplace for supply and demand," he said.

Referring to China as "a huge economy with a good development looking on prosperity," Koeckler emphasized win-win cooperation between Germany and China, and the importance of fair and free exchange of ideas and goods.

"That is what happened on exhibition," he told Xinhua.

