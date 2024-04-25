Greece accuses U.S. human rights report of lacking basis

Xinhua) 11:10, April 25, 2024

ATHENS, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Greek government accused the United States' human rights report of lacking basis on Tuesday, in response to the publication of the annual report on Greece.

"The report records, without further investigation, allegations by non-governmental organisations that are not independently verified," the AMNA news agency reported, quoting the Greek foreign ministry.

Because of this indiscriminate recording, it seems that all countries with a highly developed rule of law have serious human rights issues, it said.

"Particularly important for the integrity, reliability and objectivity of the report is the fact that the opinion of the Greek state was not sought in relation to the reported issues," it added.

The ministry said the U.S. report overlooked or completely ignored Greece's regulatory measures and national strategies in recent years to protect the rights of vulnerable categories of citizens. Such progress is "recognized on many levels," it added.

It said the Greek government will continue to consistently serve democracy and the rule of law, improving citizens' individual and social rights as well as their standard of living.

