U.S. human rights report tramples on countries' sovereignty, says Mexican president

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday accused the United States of trampling on other countries' sovereignty with its report on the state of human rights around the globe.

"We do not issue a letter of good conduct because it is not our responsibility," Lopez Obrador told his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.

"But they were left with this mania from 200 years ago, since the Monroe Doctrine," he said, referring to the 19th-century U.S. policy of interfering in the internal affairs of Latin American and Caribbean countries to protect the U.S. interests.

According to Lopez Obrador, U.S. leaders consider themselves to be "the judges of the world."

His statements came a day after the U.S. State Department issued a report alleging human rights violations prevail in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador maintained that his administration has been respectful of U.S. internal affairs since coming to power in December 2018 and expects the same from the United States.

"They should be respectful of us," said the president.

The U.S. report assesses around 200 countries in the world regarding individual, political, civil and labor rights.

