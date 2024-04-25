U.S. Senate passes 95-bln-USD foreign aid package for Israel, Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:19, April 25, 2024

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to pass a foreign aid package that included long-stalled aid for Israel and Ukraine. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to pass a foreign aid package that included long-stalled aid for Israel and Ukraine.

The measure, totaling 95 billion U.S. dollars, was passed by a vote of 79 to 18. Having cleared the House on Saturday, the legislation will now go to President Joe Biden, who has indicated that he will sign it into law.

The lion's share of the fund contained in the legislation will support Ukraine with a total of nearly 61 billion dollars, according to a summary of the legislation. The package would also provide over 26 billion dollars in aid for Israel.

The bill will also provide an 8.12-billion-U.S.-dollar military assistance to the so-called "U.S. allies" in the Asia-Pacific region, including China's Taiwan region.

