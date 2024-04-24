Science, application projects on China's space station fruitful

JIUQUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China has carried out more than 130 scientific research and application projects in its orbiting space station, and yielded fruitful achievements, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

More than 300 scientific experiment samples have been brought back from space by manned missions in five batches, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

Over 500 scientific research institutes at home and abroad have participated in these projects, achieving important results in space life science, space medicine, space material science, and microgravity fluid physics with more than 280 papers published in international first-class journals, Lin said.

These space experiments and scientific research carried out with the returned samples have continued to achieve new results and will produce more important sci-tech and economic benefits through promotion, transformation and application, Lin noted.

In the project on new materials carried out with high temperature scientific experiment cabinet, researchers have for the first time obtained high-quality crystal materials in space, which is difficult to make on the ground. This is imperative for the preparation of high-performance multivariant semiconductor alloys.

Researchers have also used biotechnology experimental cabinet to carry out basic biological research on human osteocyte. The results have provided new solutions for the prevention and treatment of bone diseases including fractures and spinal injury repair, muscular atrophy and metabolic diseases.

Using the space technology basic test cabinet, the researchers carried out the country's first in-orbit test of Stirling thermoelectric conversion, with its comprehensive technical indicators such as thermoelectric conversion efficiency up to the international advanced level. It will lay a good foundation for the application of the new space power system in the future.

The researchers have also conducted space medical experiments, resulting in a number of important innovations.

Large-scale space science experiments and technology tests in China's space station will greatly advance space science, space technology and space applications, and drive the technological progress of related industries, Lin said.

In the future, China will continue to give full play to the advantages of the national space laboratory and produce more high-level results, he added.

