China's cargo craft Tianzhou-7 docks with space station combination

Xinhua) 08:18, January 18, 2024

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Jan. 18, 2024 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 docking with the combination of the space station Tiangong.(Xinhua/Li Jie)

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's cargo craft Tianzhou-7 completed its status setting and docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

At 1:46 a.m. (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-7 docked at the rear docking port of the Tianhe core module, said the CMSA.

The Shenzhou-17 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Jan. 18, 2024 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 having conducted a rendezvous and docking with the combination of the space station Tiangong. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Jan. 18, 2024 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 approaching the combination of the space station Tiangong before docking. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Jan. 18, 2024 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 approaching the combination of the space station Tiangong before docking. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Jan. 18, 2024 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 approaching the combination of the space station Tiangong before docking. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Jan. 18, 2024 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 docking with the combination of the space station Tiangong. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)