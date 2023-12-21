China's space station, Harmony OS listed as top engineering achievements

Xinhua) 14:04, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's space station, the Harmony operating system (OS) developed by Huawei, and the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China have been selected as Global Top 10 Engineering Achievements 2023.

ChatGPT, the exascale supercomputer Frontier, NASA's double asteroid redirection test, the RTS, S/AS01 malaria vaccine, Boston Dynamics' Spot and Atlas robots, the high-quality lithium-ion power battery, and the widely-used unmanned aircraft have also been included in this list.

The results were finalized through a global collection of nominations, expert selection and recommendations, a public questionnaire and deliberation by the selection committee, according to a report published on Wednesday in Engineering, the flagship journal of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

These achievements demonstrate remarkable innovation in system integration, have a wide range of application scenarios and set the course for future technological progress, according to the report.

