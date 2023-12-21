China's space station, Harmony OS listed as top engineering achievements
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's space station, the Harmony operating system (OS) developed by Huawei, and the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China have been selected as Global Top 10 Engineering Achievements 2023.
ChatGPT, the exascale supercomputer Frontier, NASA's double asteroid redirection test, the RTS, S/AS01 malaria vaccine, Boston Dynamics' Spot and Atlas robots, the high-quality lithium-ion power battery, and the widely-used unmanned aircraft have also been included in this list.
The results were finalized through a global collection of nominations, expert selection and recommendations, a public questionnaire and deliberation by the selection committee, according to a report published on Wednesday in Engineering, the flagship journal of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.
These achievements demonstrate remarkable innovation in system integration, have a wide range of application scenarios and set the course for future technological progress, according to the report.
Photos
Related Stories
- African youth paintings exhibited on China's space station
- Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station
- China's Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft separates from space station combination
- Chinese scientists to conduct exo-ecosystem space experiment on Tiangong space station
- China's space station expected to make scientific discoveries
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.