Interview: Cooperation, friendship with China crucial, says Georgian PM

Xinhua) 13:35, April 24, 2024

TBILISI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation and friendship with China are crucial and the strategic partnership with China has already led to tangible results, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Tuesday.

A mutual visa-free regime has been introduced and direct flights have been launched between the two countries, which have also signed free trade agreements, Kobakhidze said in an interview with Xinhua.

Georgia is committed to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries, he noted.

On Tuesday, the construction of a major tunnel on the Kvesheti-Kobi road section in Georgia was completed by the China Railway Tunnel Group. The tunnel, located in northern Georgia, includes a 9,000-meter-long main tunnel and emergency tunnels. With its operation, travel time on the Kvesheti-Kobi road segment will be reduced from one hour to 20 minutes.

Kobakhidze said the project plays an important role in strengthening connectivity in Georgia, noting that it has a significant economic impact and is expected to promote tourism in the region.

The tunnel, the longest in the country, will help facilitate winter travel for local residents in mountainous areas and boost cargo transportation, he added.

"We are happy that this project has been implemented in cooperation with the Chinese company, which did a very good job," Kobakhidze said, adding that he hopes more joint projects will be implemented in the future.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative is very important and programs under the framework would help strengthen the country's connectivity, a key national development priority, Kobakhidze added.

