Major China-built road tunnel completed in Georgia

Xinhua) 11:07, April 24, 2024

TBILISI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The China Railway Tunnel Group completed a major tunnel on the Kvesheti-Kobi road section in Georgia on Tuesday, significantly boosting the country's connectivity.

The tunnel, located in northern Georgia, includes a 9,000-meter-long main tunnel and emergency tunnels. With its operation, travel time on the Kvesheti-Kobi road segment will be reduced from one hour to 20 minutes.

During a ceremony marking the completion, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the tunnel, the longest in the country, will help facilitate winter travel for residents in mountainous areas and boost cargo transportation.

Kobakhidze added that the tunnel is expected to increase tourist numbers, thus bolstering Georgia's economy.

Cen Daoyong, a project manager with the Chinese company, said the tunnel's completion is pivotal for enhancing Georgia's highway network, helping to resolve winter transportation disruptions in the northern regions.

