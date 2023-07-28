Xi meets Georgian prime minister

Xinhua) 13:15, July 28, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Garibashvili is in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Garibashvili is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

Over the past 31 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Georgia have consolidated political mutual trust and scored remarkable achievements in cooperation in various fields, Xi said.

He said that during Garibashvili's visit, both sides will issue a joint statement and announce the establishment of China-Georgia strategic partnership.

Taking this as a new starting point, China and Georgia should plan bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, promote the sound and steady development of the strategic partnership, and provide momentum for the development and revitalization of both countries, Xi said.

Xi said China and Georgia should understand and support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and be good friends and partners based on mutual respect, mutual trust and equality.

He also stressed that both sides should carry forward traditional friendship and enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

China is ready to work with Georgia to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said, adding that China welcomes Georgia to expand its exports of high-quality products to China and encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Georgia.

The Communist Party of China always cares about the future of humanity, Xi said.

Xi said that he had put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative with the aim of upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and solving global issues related to peace and development.

Expressing gratitude for China's long-term support for Georgia and respect for Georgia's sovereignty and independence, Garibashvili said Georgia firmly upholds the one-China policy.

Garibashvili said that Georgia supports the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi and will actively participate in their implementation.

The elevation of Georgia-China relations to a strategic partnership will bring more opportunities to Georgia, Garibashvili said, expressing the hope that Georgia will expand and deepen cooperation with China in economy, trade and various other fields.

Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, and Shen Yiqin attended the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Garibashvili is in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)