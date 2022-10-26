China ranks Georgia's largest export destination in first 3 quarters

Xinhua) 10:26, October 26, 2022

TBILISI, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Georgia exported 574.8 million U.S. dollars of goods to China in the first three quarters of 2022, making China the top export market for Georgia, according to the country's state statistics office.

Georgia's exports to China from January to September was 20 percent higher year on year, the statistics office said in a recent report.

Azerbaijan and Russia followed with 488 million dollars and 473 million dollars, respectively, on Georgia's top export destination list in the first nine months this year.

During that period, Türkiye, Russia and China were Georgia's top three trading partners, with a trade volume of 2 billion dollars, 1.71 billion dollars and 1.40 billion dollars, respectively, data showed.

Georgia's overall trade turnover in the nine-month period was 13.61 billion dollars, an increase of 35.3 percent year on year.

