Chinese, Georgian FMs hold phone talks over 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:45, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held phone talks with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili over the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Georgia, an important year of inheriting the past and ushering in the future, Wang said the two countries should draw on the successful experience of the development of bilateral relations, and make plans for bilateral cooperation in the next 30 years.

China and Georgia should continue to uphold the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, make overall plans for, coordinate and advance bilateral relations from a strategic, long-term and comprehensive perspective, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen practical cooperation, and push forward the sound, stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations, he said.

Georgia has an important geographical location, unique history and culture, as well as huge development potential, Wang noted, adding that China is ready to strengthen communication with Georgia in international affairs, jointly promote peaceful development, safeguard international fairness and justice, and uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law.

China speaks highly of Georgia's consistent support on China's core interests and major concerns, and appreciates Georgia's adherence to the one-China policy and its opposition to "Taiwan independence" in any form, Wang said.

He said China respects Georgia's independent choice of its development path, and welcomes its accession to the Global Development Initiative at an early date.

For his part, Darchiashvili thanked China for its strong support on Georgia's economic and social development, especially for its assistance in providing anti-pandemic supplies and vaccines.

Noting that Georgia is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Darchiashvili said practical cooperation between Georgia and China enjoys broad prospects.

Georgia always attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and is ready to take the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, strengthen coordination on international and regional issues, and lift bilateral relations to a new level.

